N.O.R.E. & DJ EFN are the Drink Champs. In this episode the Champs chop it up with the legend himself, Ice-T!

A Pioneer of Gangsta Rap and a Hip-Hop Icon, Ice-T sits down with the Champs!

Ice-T shares his journey, talks acting, shares the story of “99 Problems”, the history of Gangsta Rap and much much more!