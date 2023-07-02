Home New Music Music Video: Jay Rock ft. Kal Banx – Eastside New Music Music Video: Jay Rock ft. Kal Banx – Eastside By Cyclone - July 2, 2023 TDE’s Jay Rock return with his new single, “Eastside” featuring Kal Banx. Jay Rock has not released an album in the past 5 years. Jay goes ape on the up beat banger. You can stream “Eastside” below. ***Updated with the official video.*** Spread the love RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR New Music: Reason ft. Jay Rock – At It Again (Remix) Video: Jay Rock – Road To Redemption (Documentary) Video: Jay Rock – Open Space Interview Jay Rock Announces ‘The Big Redemption’ Tour Music Video: Jay Rock ft. J. Cole – OSOM Video: Jay Rock – The Breakfast Club Interview