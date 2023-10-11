Home Behind The Scenes Video: Jay Rock – Justin Credible Freestyle Behind The ScenesEditor's Picks Video: Jay Rock – Justin Credible Freestyle By Cyclone - October 11, 2023 TDE’s Jay Rock hit up L.A.’s Power 106 for his new freestyle with host Justin Credible. Jay Rock goes in over JAY-Z, Dr. Dre and Rakim’s “The Watcher 2” instrumental with his savage flow. Watch the “Justin Credible Freestyle” below. Spread the love RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR Music Video: Jay Rock – Ambition (Freestyle) Music Video: Jay Rock ft. Anderson .Paak & Latto – Too Fast (Pull Over) Music Video: Jay Rock ft. Kal Banx – Eastside New Music: Reason ft. Jay Rock – At It Again (Remix) Video: Jay Rock – Road To Redemption (Documentary) Video: Jay Rock – Open Space Interview