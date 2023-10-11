It’s been a weekend of podcast beef. First we get reviewed by Azealia Banks. Then it’s time to get into our thoughts on ‘For All The Dogs’. Rory and Mal disagree on the album. We go in depth on features, sequencing, comparing it to his discography, etc. Then it’s time to talk about Drake’s comments about the other pod, which leads to another interesting discussion. In more music news, Rory went to North Carolina over the weekend for Little Brother’s Block Party. Somehow Mal asks us about our thoughts on Candace Owens. It’s time for voicemails. We help give today’s caller career advice. Tune in as the guys discuss all of this + more!

Time Stamps:

00:00:00 – Start

00:01:40 – Azaelia Banks Comes For The Crew

00:08:54 – First Reactions To The Album

00:13:13 – “For All The Dogs” Deep Dive

00:22:59 – The problem with “For All The Dogs”

00:42:37 – Trying To Change The Artist

00:46:48 – Joe & Drake Exchange

00:52:52 – Where did Drake Plateau?

01:05:04 – Do Projected Numbers Matter For Drake?

01:06:57 – 21 Savage Bust

01:08:40 – Which Grammy Drake Uses As A “Door-Stopper”

01:13:05 – Rory in NC with “Little Brother”

01:16:50 – Mal’s Candace Owens Obsession

01:23:46 – Calling Drake “The Boy”

01:26:31 – Voicemails

01:33:18 – The Crew’s Favorite Ice Cream

01:41:40 – Does Rocky Have To Pull-Up On Drake?

