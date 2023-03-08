We’re back from WTF Studios. Demaris is “beat to the gods” as she prepares to take no accountability at SZA’s show. Meanwhile, Rory was showing off his new tattoo. Julian spent another weekend with “the cast” at the SNL after party. This leads to an engaging conversation regarding Chris Rock’s response. Throughout this conversation we’re joined by Smino. Smino shares his thoughts on his fashion and his album/current tour. He also discusses Lil Wayne’s reaction to his ranking on the all-time list, as well as how “90 Proof” with J Cole came together. Tune in as the guys discuss all of this + more! P.S. Check out the guys guest feature also available on Chris Distefano’s podcast ‘Chrissy Chaos’!!!

Time Stamps:

00:00 Intro

08:50 Julian’s SNL After Party

21:00 Chris Rock’s Response

45:15 SMINO

1:04:08 Lil Wayne’s Ranking On All Time List

1:14:31 “90 Proof” w/J Cole + Wrap Up

