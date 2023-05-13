Happy Friday…now give us our flowers. Recently we’ve been predicting a lot in the culture and to no surprise the streak continues. Mal was right about Kanye and Adidas coming together, while Julian predicted Tucker Carlson’s next career move. Meanwhile, Tory Lanez was denied a new trial. Staying in music (kind of) does Jay Z have an unclaimed son? Speaking of sons, Robert De Niro at the young age of 79 is having another child…this leads to a wild one-liner from Demaris. We react to Doja Cat’s recent tweets and give props to the Knicks for fighting for another game. Stay till the end as we introduce our new VOICEMAIL segment. If you’d like to have your question answered on air and hear your voice on the pod please subscribe to Patreon!

