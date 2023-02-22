Put your tin foil hats on. We have more of our team’s 23andMe results! Eddin’s results are shocking and Julian shares his dad’s results. Rory shares his racist family map, while Mal is related to English royalty somehow. Then we discuss how different reactions are to violent tragedies from the past. This leads to a prison TikTok conversation and somehow ends with Beyonce. Should we get into our conspiracy bag? Why not. We discuss alien technology, historical events, Mars, transgender ET, and zombies. Speaking of Zombies, ‘I Am Legend 2’ is in the works. Tune in as the guys discuss all of the above + more

Time Stamps

00:00 Intro

03:26 DNA Testing Results

14:55 Tragedies From the Past

32:06 Prison TikToks

44:33 Conspiracy Takeover

1:05:57 ‘I Am Legend 2’

