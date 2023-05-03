It’s big Taurus season. Last week we celebrated Baisley’s b-day and this Friday we’ll celebrate Rory turning the year Jesus died/Larry Bird year. Rory doesn’t know it yet, but we have a surprise party planned for him (it’s okay, he doesn’t read the descriptions). Anyway, Mal was bumping knees court-side with Jack Harlow at the Knicks game. Sadly, only Jack was fortunate enough to have Kyle Lowry jump on his lap. Let’s stay on Jack (pause) we give our review of his album and then discuss him self-proclaiming as the “hardest whiteboy in rap.” Mal reverts back to last week’s episode and calls Rory out for his Doja/J Cole take. In other music news, Ed Sheeran is facing a lawsuit against Marvin Gaye’s estate. Meanwhile false rumors about Coi Leray and Latto surface over the weekend from the Something in The Water Festival. This leads to a heated discussion about Cardi B and her Grammy win / her career as an artist. Tune in as the guys discuss all of this, as well as, DaBaby remaining canceled, the NBA Playoffs (we rank our top 5) + more!

Want MORE Rory & Mal? Sign up for the Patreon!

https://www.patreon.com/newrorynmal