Austin-based artist BLK ODYSSY drops off his new single called "Odee". He goes in on the smooth instrumental giving praise to his love interest. "Odee" follows his Bootsy Collins featured single "Honeysuckle Neckbone". You can stream "Odee" below. BLK ODYSSY · BLK ODYSSY – ODEE