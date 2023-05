Talib Kweli and Madlib return with their latest video for the track “Nat Turner” featuring Seun Kuti and Cassper Nyovest. Directed by Jabu Nkosi. The visual features the three hanging in Accra Ghana. Cruising the city and kicking their uplifting verses from various locations. Off of Talib & Madlib’s joint album Liberation 2, which is available exclusively on Luminary.

