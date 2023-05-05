Conway The Machine returns with his new album Won’t He Do It. He had this to say about the project:

“Man I came so far from where I started this journey, I was a Reject too. Look what I became… God don’t make mistakes! Super excited to be dropping this album, I had to take it back to that grimey, back to spittin’ that pain! I wanna thank everyone involved with making this album special!”

Won’t He Do It features 14 new songs and guest appearances by Westside Gunn, Benny The Butcher, Fabolous, Juicy J, Dave East, Ransom, and Sauce Walka. Also fesaturing production by Daringer, Justice League, Khrysis, and Juicy J, among others.

You can stream Won’t He Do It in its entirety below.