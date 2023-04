Black Soprano Family and Griselda link up for “Cocaine County” as Heem calls on Conway The Machine and Stove God Cooks for his new single. With Stove God Cook’s on the catchy hook, Heem and Conway The Machine go back and forth with their cocaine flow over the banging instrumental. “Cocaine County” is off of Heem’s upcoming sophomore album, From The Cradle To The Game, which drops May 12th.

You can stream “Cocaine County” below.