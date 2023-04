Rich The Kid is “Still Movin’” on his new single featuring Fivio Foreign and his Rich Forever compadre Jay Critch. Produced Ayo Eli, Rich throws shot at the opps in his opening verse. Fivio kicks it about his crew staying armed while Jay Critch keeps his heat on him with his closing verse. “Still Movin’” is the follow up to Rich’s “Do You Love Me?” featuring Lil Tjay.

You can stream “Still Movin’” below.