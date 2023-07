Lil Tjay takes a trip to the UK for his new video “Bla Bla” featuring Fivio Foreign. Directed by JLShotThat and TVK Visuals, the two take to the streets with fans and shake the stage during their recent visit to London. “Bla Bla” is of off Lil Tjay’s new album, 222.

Watch the “Bla Bla” video below.