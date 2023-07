Lil Tjay tries to get better with his new single, “Project Walls” featuring YoungBoy Never Broke Again. Produced by Way9 and Decster, Tjay reminisce on their rough upbringing and working for their success. “Project Walls” is the two’s first collab and is the follow-up to Lil Tjay’s “June 22”. Both records are off Tjay’s upcoming album, 222.

You can stream “Project Walls” below.