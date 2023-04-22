Home Album Stream Album Stream: NBA YoungBoy – Don’t Try This At Home Album Stream Album Stream: NBA YoungBoy – Don’t Try This At Home By Cyclone - April 22, 2023 NBA YoungBoy drops his second project of 2023, Don’t Try This At Home. Featuring 33 new tracks and guest appearances by Nicki Minaj, Mariah The Scientist, Post Malone and The Kid Laroi. You can stream Don’t Try This At Home in its entirety below. Spread the love RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR Music Video: NBA YoungBoy ft. Mariah The Scientist – Rear View Music Video: NBA YoungBoy ft. Nicki Minaj – WTF Music Video: NBA YoungBoy – Demon Party Music Video: NBA YoungBoy – Next Music Video: Shy Glizzy ft. NBA YoungBoy – Fools Fall N Love Album Stream: NBA YoungBoy – I Rest My Case