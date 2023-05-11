NBA YoungBoy links up with Bailey Zimmerman and Dermot Kennedy on the official video for his track “Won’t Back Down”. Off of the motion picture soundtrack to Fast X. In the visual, YoungBoy speaks on loyalty and never turning his back on family mixed with scenes from the film.

Fast X is the tenth installment of the Fast & Furious movie series. Both the film and soundtrack will be released on May 19th. NBA YoungBoy will be releasing his third album of the year Richest Opp on May 12th.

Watch the “Won’t Back Down” video below.