Jorja Smith delivers her second offering of the year with “Little Things”. She says about the record:

“The song is pretty self explanatory, I had a lil concoction – rum, ting and a magnum. When we started creating this song I was just imagining hearing this walking into a party and seeing someone I’d had my eye on. It’s fun….The lyrics and instrumental were very much dedicated to the direction of the video, it was about finding the stylistic language that made sense.”

Director Bolade Banjo adds.

“Speaking with Jorja about how she wanted to approach this it became apparent; “Little Things” was within itself.”

Watch the “Little Things” video below.