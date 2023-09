Jorja Smith will be releasing her long-awaited sophomore album, Falling or flying on September 29th. She premieres the official video for her titled track. She had this to say about the video:

“[The video] came to mind ‘cause i always wanted to shoot a video in space. ‘Falling Or flying’ just made me think of that. I wanted to go up into space with someone I love and cherish, but they didn’t want to come with me.”

Watch the “Falling or flying” video below.