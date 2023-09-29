Home Album Stream Album Stream: Jorja Smith – Falling Or Flying Album Stream Album Stream: Jorja Smith – Falling Or Flying By Cyclone - September 29, 2023 After five years, Jorja Smith delivers her sophomore album, Falling Or Flying. Featuring 16 new songs and guest appearances by J Hus & Lila Ike. You can stream Falling Or Flying in its entirety below. Spread the love RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR Music Video: Jorja Smith – Falling or flying Music Video: Jorja Smith – Go Go Go Music Video: Jorja Smith – Little Things Music Video: Jorja Smith – Try Me Video: Jorja Smith – NPR Tiny Desk Concert