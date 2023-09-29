Home Album Stream Album Stream: Yo Gotti & CMG – Gangsta Art II Album Stream Album Stream: Yo Gotti & CMG – Gangsta Art II By Cyclone - September 29, 2023 Yo Gotti feed the streets as he calls on his CMG label for a new compilation, Gangsta Art II. Featuring 18 new tracks from Moneybagg Yo, 42 Dugg, EST GEE, Mozzy, Glorilla, Blac Youngsta, and more. You cna stream Gangsta Art II below. Spread the love RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR Music Video: EST Gee ft. Yo Gotti – A Moment With Gotti Music Video: Yo Gotti – Pop My Shit Music Video: Yo Gotti – The One Album Stream: Yo Gotti & DJ Drama – I Showed You So Music Video: Yo Gotti – No Fake Love Video: G-Eazy, Yo Gotti & YBN Nahmir – 1942 (Live on Jimmy Kimmel Live!)