Yo Gotti feed the streets as he calls on his CMG label for a new compilation, Gangsta Art II. Featuring 18 new tracks from Moneybagg Yo, 42 Dugg, EST GEE, Mozzy, Glorilla, Blac Youngsta, and more.

You cna stream Gangsta Art II below.

