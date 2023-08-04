Home Album Stream Album Stream: Yo Gotti & DJ Drama – I Showed You So Album Stream Album Stream: Yo Gotti & DJ Drama – I Showed You So By Cyclone - August 4, 2023 Yo Gotti and DJ Drama are back together with a new Gangsta Grillz project titled I Showed U So. Featuring 10 new songs and guest appearances by Moneybagg Yo and Rich Homie Quan. You can stream I Showed U So in its entirety below. Spread the love RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR Music Video: Yo Gotti – No Fake Love Music Video: DJ Drama ft. Boosie Badazz, OMB Peezy & Trouble – Iron Right Music Video: Kash Doll & DJ Drama – Intro Music Video: G Perico & DJ Drama – No Do Overs Album Stream: DJ Drama – I’m Really Like That Music Video: French Montana & DJ Drama ft. Benny The Butcher – RZA