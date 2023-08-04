Doja Cat sticks to her promise that her Planet Her follow-up would focus more on her rapping skills than her pop style. Following her first single “Attention”, she returns with her second single/video “Paint The Town Red”. Directed by Nina McNeely and Doja. The video is based around three paintings that Doja painted which are currently displayed on her Instagram account. Each scene in the visual recreates the paintings. She speaks on various criticisms she’s recently received.

Watch the “Paint The Town Red” video below.