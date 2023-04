SZA keeps the pressure on her ex with the official remix to her track “Kill Bill” featuring Doja Cat. On the updated version of her hit single, SZA continues to get bloody revenge on her ex, while Doja Cat adds her dark thoughts for her unfaithful lover. The original is off of SZA’s chart-topping album SOS, which debuted at No. 1 on Billboard and held the top spot for 10 weeks. She recently announce round 2 of her S.O.S. tour, which kicks of in June.

You can stream the “Kill Bill (Remix)” below.