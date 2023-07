Yo Gotti just announced his new Gangsta Grillz project, I Showed U So. He starts the campaign with its first single/video, “No Fake Love”, produced by DJ Drama. Directed by Diesel Filmz. In the video, Yo Gotti rides through the city in a Rolls Royce and depicting headlines of his fellow artists. I Showed U So is set to drop on August 4th.

Watch the “No Fake Love” video below.