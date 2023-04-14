Jorja Smith has been kinda quiet since her 2021 EP Be Right Back. She returns with the official video for her track “Try Me”, which is her first single of 2023. She had this to say about the track

“Putting yourself out there, in front of a world that has many opinions, as it only ever used to be me really being my own critic. The dancer, Andrea Bou Othmane, embodies a bull which represents the world and its opinions out of my control,” she continues about the song’s matching set of visuals.”

The visual is directed by Amber Grace Johnson and shot in the suburbs of Marseille, France. Jorja performs in her sparkling two piece and in the coliseum.

Watch the “Try Me” video below.