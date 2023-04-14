Home Album Stream Album Stream: Black Thought & El Michels Affair – Glorious Game Album Stream Album Stream: Black Thought & El Michels Affair – Glorious Game By Cyclone - April 14, 2023 Black Thought and New York-based cinematic soul group El Michels Affair link up for a new project titled Glorious Game. Featuring 12 new songs and guest appearances by KIRBY, Son Little & Brainstory. You can stream Glorious Game below. Spread the love RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR New Music: Black Thought & El Michels Affair – I’m Still Somehow Music Video: El Michels Affair & Black Thought – Glorious Game Video: Black Thought – Dear Hip Hop New Music: El Michels Affair & Black Thought – That Girl New Music: El Michels Affair & Black Thought – Grateful