Janelle Monae delivers her racy island single, “Lipstick Lover”. Directed by herself and Alan Ferguson, the visual follows Janelle getting spicy at an outdoor pool full of women. “Lipstick Lover” follows her previous “Float” featuring Seun Kuti and Egypt 80 and are both tracks are off her upcoming album, The Age Of Pleasure, which is set to drop June 9th.

Watch the “Lipstick Lover” video below.