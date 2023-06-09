Janelle Monáe delivers her fourth studio THE AGE OF PLEASURE. She this to say about the project:

“We had an Everyday People Wondaland party, and I was like, Oh, this is who I want to make music for. This moment right here, I want to make the soundtrack to this lifestyle. They get it. This is what we fight to protect. All of my work that centers around protecting my communities that I’m a part of, from the LGBTQIA+ communities to being Black to all of that…My friends have gotten an opportunity to see a different side of me that nobody gets to see, and this album, this moment that I’m having, I’m allowing myself to show that version of Janelle that friends get to see all the time,. I want to own all of me and be all of me.”

THE AGE OF PLEASURE features 14 new track and guest appearances Grace Jones, Nia Long, Doechii, CKay, Seun Kuti, Amaarae, Egypt 80′, and more.

You can stream THE AGE OF PLEASURE in its entirety below.