Music Video: Moneybagg Yo – Sholl Is By Cyclone - June 10, 2023 Moneybagg Yo delivers his latest video, "Sholl Is". In the action packed clip, Moneybagg stunts on his haters while cruising around town. Off of Moneybagg Yo's latest mixtape, Hard To Love. Watch the "Sholl Is" video below.