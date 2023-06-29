Home Music Video Music Video: Moneybagg Yo ft. Fridayy – Lies Music Video Music Video: Moneybagg Yo ft. Fridayy – Lies By Cyclone - June 29, 2023 Moneybagg Yo is caught up in his “Lies” in his new video featuring Fridayy. In the clip, Moneybagg Yo vents on his shaky relationship while creeping around. Off of Moneybagg Yo’s latest mixtape, Hard To Love. Watch the “Lies” video below. Spread the love RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR Music Video: Fridayy ft. Chris Brown – Don’t Give It Away Music Video: Moneybagg Yo – Sholl Is Music Video: Moneybagg Yo – Where Ya Bih @ Video: Gillie & Wallo267 – MILLION DOLLAZ WORTH OF GAME (EPISODE 222) MONEYBAGG YO & YTB FATT Album Stream: Moneybagg Yo – Hard To Love Music Video: Moneybagg Yo – Ocean Spray