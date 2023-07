Moneybagg Yo comes with some baby momma drama in his new video, “F My BM”. Directed by DaBaby, Moneybagg takes a trip to court to fight accusations of infidelity. He kicks his bars at the crib to the plaintiff’s chair and ducks the press outside. “F My BM” is off Moneybagg Yo’s recent mixtape, Hard To Love which Future.

Watch the “F My BM” video below.