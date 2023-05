Moneybagg Yo’s new project Hard To Love: Heartless Edition is set drops on May 26th. Here is his latest visual “Ocean Spray”. Directed by Ben Marc. Moneybagg kicks his braggadocious bars on the bumping instrumental. Hard To Love: Heartless Edition is the prequel to Moneybagg Yo’s upcoming album, Hard To Love.

Watch the “Ocean Spray” video below.