Before his new album Almost Healed drops, Lil Durk premieres the visuals for the upcoming projects with opening tracks, “Therapy Session” and “Pelle Coat”. The video opens with the album’s skit, “Therapy Session”, narrated by Alicia Keys, then Durk gets introspective and speaks on his struggles of life and the loss of King Von while riding through the city.

Watch the “Therapy Session / Pelle Coat” video below.