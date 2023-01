Trippie Redd links up with Lil Durk to flex their “Muscles” in their new video. Directed by Nolan Riddle, the grainy black-and-white clip features Trippie & Durk stunting outside of a lavish mansion flexing on their haters. “Muscles” is off Trippie Redd’s latest album, Mansion Muzik.

Watch the “Muscles” video below.