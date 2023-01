Chloe goes to church with her latest single “Pray It Away”. Off of her upcoming debut album, In Pieces. In the official video, Chloe wears various looks in the church while reminiscing over a toxic relationship. “Pray It Away” is Chloe’s first release since 2022’s “Surprise” , “Treat Me“, “For The Night” featuring Latto.

You can stream “Pray It Away” below.