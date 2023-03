Chlöe is set to release her solo debut album In Pieces on March 31st. She premieres the official video for the title-track. She has this to say about the track:

“You don’t have to be confident without feeling insecure. You don’t have to be so, by society standards, pretty, and not feel like you’re the ugliest one in the room. All of that can exist all at the same time, and that’s exactly why I called the record In Pieces.”

Watch the “In Pieces” video below.