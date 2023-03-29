Happy Ramadan to all who celebrate! Today we celebrate Baby D’s birthday by making fun of her. While she was away the rest of the team went go-karting with Larry June and Alchemist (YouTube Vlog coming soon) TikTok has taken over social media and now our courthouses. We discuss the ongoing congressional hearing, which sparks an informative discussion. Speaking of viral artists, Beyonce and Adidas are parting ways. Mal shares a difference of opinion on why that deal didn’t work. This leads into comparing the Bey Hive vs. The Barbs, which ultimately turns into a commentary on fan cult culture. Have you watched Swarm? Demaris seems like she has cult-fan tendencies (you decide). Tune in as the guys discuss all of this, as well as 6ix9ine’s internet return and Jonathan Majors recent controversy where Mal goes on an interesting tangent that leaves Rory sitting in silence.

