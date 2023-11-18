Video: NEW RORY & MAL (Episode 219) The Andre 3000 Album Nobody Asked For

Unleash the flutes! Andre 3000 is finally giving us that “solo” album. Enough about woodwind instruments let’s talk about other wood. Will Smith is trending again and once again it’s not looking good. His recent hex capades lead to a convo about us being surprised while watching c*rn. Back to music, we discuss the state of hip-hop after recent comments from Lil Yachty. Then we discuss Benzino’s issue with Busta Rhymes and YG’s Instagram photo. It’s time for voicemails. We give relationship advice about when/where you should propose. Tune in as the guys discuss all of this + more! P.S. Hello from London. Our show is tonight with the mandem.

TimeStamps:

00:00:00 – Start

00:01:29 – Will Smith Caught With A Man

00:06:02 – Tasha K Forever In The Red Cause Of Cardi B

00:07:43 – Making Your Best Friend Sign An NDA

00:12:18 – Watching Gay Corn

00:18:21 – Andre 3000 New Flute Album

00:22:15 – Tracklist Of Andre 3000 Album

00:26:18 – Lil Yatchy On The State Of Hip-Hop

00:30:31 – NPC Hip-Hop Song

00:35:07 – Demaris Going On TikTok Live

00:40:31 – Benzino Calls Out Busta Rhymes For New Coi Leray Video

00:50:17 – YG Posting Stripper Causes Baby Daddy Drama

00:53:53 – Voicemail – Engagement In Paris

01:05:44 – Is Proposing In Front Of The Tower In Paris Corny?

