CMG The Label’s 42 Dugg hits the block with his brand new single, “Spindatbac”. Produced by Helluva Beats, Unicus, and Rizzo, Dugg goes in with his vicious flow while setting up his opps and letting them know that he’s back like he’s never left. “Spindatbac” follows his October release “Go Again”.

You can stream “Spindatbac” below.