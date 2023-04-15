Happy Friday to everyone that joined the Bare Minumum Club. Today is the last day the shirts will be available. Get yours before the sale ends! Now let’s talk about Coachella. Who keeps booking A$AP Rocky as a headliner? Let’s stay on music and discuss the new albums from Daniel Caesar & Rae Sremmurd. Is Daniel Caesar still cancel and why’d he call out Rory like that? and the Dalai Lama still on the loose? Speaking of tongue sucking, Nick Cannon says he should have his next child with Taylor Swift. Since the simulation seems to be simulating let’s talk about how men are getting fake abs (even some of your favorite artists). Meanwhile, Woah Vicky calls out Lil Nas X for faking his sexuality (the irony). Trigger Warning we discuss how a man was moved to commit suicide after chatting with an AI bot. Tune in as the guys discuss all of this, as well as, the downfall of CNN+, Justin Timberlake making black people music again, new shows to watch, + more!

Time Stamps:

00:00 Intro

02:05 Coachella & Festival Season

29:07 Daniel Caesar’s Album

41:03 Nick Cannon’s Looking At Taylor Swift For 13th Child

47:41 Fake Abs

57:36 Woah Vicky Calls Out Lil Nas X

1:04:22 AI Bot Moves Man To Commit Suicide

1:16:14 CNN+, Justin Timberlake, New Shows + Wrap Up

