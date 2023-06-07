We’re back from a mixy weekend. Rory and Julian hit the road on Sunday to get extremely industry at Roots Picnic. Rory has officially been initiated to the Act Bad Summer (check twitter to watch him dance on beat) We debate whether or not sign language at festivals is legit. DJ Drama decided to “make peace” with Meek during his set, while at Summer Jam, Cardi threw some shade at Ice Spice during her performance. Did Meg invent woman empowerment? and is Da Baby still canceled? Rory addresses some childhood trauma. Then Demaris asks a very odd question to the group which involves pleasure and food. Once again, Mal was right about Kanye/Adidas and Biden falls (again). Rory goes down a history conspiracy tangent, which leads us to the recently sold Epstein’s island (insert bleeps). Speaking of extreme wealth, Drake’s card gets declined on a live stream. This leads to a discussion about the dangers of gambling. Then we answer a few phone calls and play our first follow up voicemail. Tune in as the guys discuss all of this + more!

