Video: NEW RORY & MAL (Episode 238) Meg Still Needs To Respond

Time Stamps:
00:00:00 – Start
00:00:32 – Mal’s Intervention
00:04:43 – Breakdown Of Disses On Meg’s “Hiss”
00:14:40 – Meg Attacks Drake’s BBL and Fake Abs
00:23:16 – Nicki’s IG Live Response To Meg
00:26:10 – Standard Of Success
00:31:15 – Megan’s Law & Nicki’s Husbands Case
00:32:25 – “Big Foot” & The Rollout Were Awful
00:36:48 – Meg Becoming The Villain
00:38:57 – Does Meg Need To Reply To Nicki?
00:49:28 – Rory Defends Roc Nation Against Internet
00:52:30 – Rory Is A Horrible Person (One Arm Person)
00:57:51 – Mal Calling Woman Pregnant (She Wasn’t)
01:00:39 – Julian & Demaris Party Recap / Rory Plays R. Kelly
01:04:30 – Rory Dirty Macking His Friends
01:13:12 – Mal Tells Rory To Grow Some Balls
01:17:24 – Calling Out Bad Parents
01:22:04 – Is The Clock On For Ice Spice?
01:34:05 – Voicemail
01:50:49 – Netflix’s ‘Griselda’ Review / Talent Of Dealers
02:02:40 – ‘Evil Intentions’ YouTube Series / Favorite Drug Dealers
02:11:34 – Billion Dollars Cash or Spend 2 Weeks In Heaven/Hell
02:15:27 – Who Would You Meet In Heaven / Hell?
02:24:20 – Mal’s Shot In The A** Question To Julian
02:26:35 – Julian’s Problem With Religion
02:31:17 – Rory Wants To Argue Religion
02:32:16 – We Didn’t Get The Superbowl We Wanted
02:34:22 – Taylor Swift & Photoshop
