Video: NEW RORY & MAL (Episode 238) Meg Still Needs To Respond

00:00:00 – Start

00:00:32 – Mal’s Intervention

00:04:43 – Breakdown Of Disses On Meg’s “Hiss”

00:14:40 – Meg Attacks Drake’s BBL and Fake Abs

00:23:16 – Nicki’s IG Live Response To Meg

00:26:10 – Standard Of Success

00:31:15 – Megan’s Law & Nicki’s Husbands Case

00:32:25 – “Big Foot” & The Rollout Were Awful

00:36:48 – Meg Becoming The Villain

00:38:57 – Does Meg Need To Reply To Nicki?

00:49:28 – Rory Defends Roc Nation Against Internet

00:52:30 – Rory Is A Horrible Person (One Arm Person)

00:57:51 – Mal Calling Woman Pregnant (She Wasn’t)

01:00:39 – Julian & Demaris Party Recap / Rory Plays R. Kelly

01:04:30 – Rory Dirty Macking His Friends

01:13:12 – Mal Tells Rory To Grow Some Balls

01:17:24 – Calling Out Bad Parents

01:22:04 – Is The Clock On For Ice Spice?

01:34:05 – Voicemail

01:50:49 – Netflix’s ‘Griselda’ Review / Talent Of Dealers

02:02:40 – ‘Evil Intentions’ YouTube Series / Favorite Drug Dealers

02:11:34 – Billion Dollars Cash or Spend 2 Weeks In Heaven/Hell

02:15:27 – Who Would You Meet In Heaven / Hell?

02:24:20 – Mal’s Shot In The A** Question To Julian

02:26:35 – Julian’s Problem With Religion

02:31:17 – Rory Wants To Argue Religion

02:32:16 – We Didn’t Get The Superbowl We Wanted

02:34:22 – Taylor Swift & Photoshop

