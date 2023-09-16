We open with choosing the song of the summer and Ice Spice’s Dunkin’ Donuts collab. We stay on music and discuss the VMA’s aka the Taylor Swift awards. Demaris has a problem with K-Pop. Meanwhile, Mal takes aim at Billy Murray. We react to Drake & SZA’s teaser and reminisce on the glory days of Nickelodeon shows. Then we take an interesting and self aware voicemail. Tune in as the guys discuss all of this + more!

Time Stamps:

00:00:00 – Start Of Show

00:00:28 – Song Of The Summer

00:03:19 – “SkeeYee” vs “FukUMean”

00:07:45 – Ice Spice x Dunkin’ Collab

00:09:33 – 2023 VMAs

00:13:44 – Nicki Minaj Hosting

00:17:53 – Saweetie Had Teleprompter Problems

00:19:54 – VMA Performances

00:22:40 – Are We Force-Feeding K-Pop?

00:31:16 – Sukihana Wildin’ On The Carpet

00:36:35 – Kelis and Bill Murray

00:43:01 – SZA x Drake Dropping

00:50:38 – Rory getting the first “PAWS”

00:53:04 – Football Is Back / Aaron Rodgers Out

00:59:16 – Coco Gauff Wins The U.S. Open

01:02:22 – Voicemails

01:12:04 – What if your lover died with their muse?

Want MORE Rory & Mal? Sign up for the Patreon!

https://www.patreon.com/newrorynmal