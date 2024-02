Video: NEW RORY & MAL (Episode 240) What More Do You Want From The Grammys?

Time Stamps:

00:00:00 – Start

00:01:43 – Furnishing Mal’s New Place

00:03:37 – Knicks Were Robbed Against Lakers

00:04:02 – Rory Is A Black Woman

00:05:57 – Grammys Controversy

00:08:00 – Jay Z’s Speech / Taylor’s 4 Albums Of The Year

00:22:36 – What’d We Want From Grammy Committee

00:27:24 – Taylor Swift’s Impact On Economy

00:29:57 – SZA Categorized As Urban

00:31:10 – Rest Of Grammy Recap

00:42:27 – Old People Dating Someone Much Younger

00:47:30 – Adin Ross Scam Stream With 21 Savage

00:50:55 – Playboi Carti Finesses $2m From Adin Ross

00:58:12 – Did Travis Scott Steal Teezo’s Style?

01:00:30 – Drake Still Taking Shots At Rihanna

01:08:50 – Ranking Crash Outs / Jay Z Elevator Incident

01:16:10 – Rory Hiding His Daughter

01:20:25 – Mal Thinks “First Person Shooter” Is A Classic

01:25:55 – Tyla’s “Water” Will Outlast All These Songs

01:28:14 – Justin Bieber Covers SZA’s “Snooze” / One Less Lonely

01:32:36 – What Are Travis Scott Fans Called? / Grammy Mistweet

01:36:08 – Kai Cenat And Killer Mike Collab

01:41:11 – Voicemail

01:48:47 – Would We Adopt A Kid?

01:53:20 – Well Off Kids

01:55:05 – What Can You Get Out Of The Mud?

01:57:25 – Lisa Ann Gets Arrested At Matt Rife Show

02:02:12 – Superbowl / Usher’s Skimms Campaign

02:07:45 – Jalen Brunson Old LeBron Photo / College Career

Want MORE Rory & Mal? Sign up for Patreon!

/ newrorynmal