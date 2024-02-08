Music Video: Lola Brooke – God Bless All The Rappers

With her debut project, Dennis Daughter, out now, Lola Brooke give fans the visual for her track “God Bless All The Rappers”. Directed by BenMarc. She had this to say about the video:

“This one is [a statement] for all artists in entertainment, because we do this for a living as well as it being our passion, and we’ve been judged for it so many times. [It’s like] our lives aren’t as important as the music that we put out, so I had to speak on it because as an artist I feel it and I can’t just ignore what’s going on in my community.”

Watch “God Bless All The Rappers” below.