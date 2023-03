Lola Brooke gives fans the official remix to her popular hit “Don’t Play With It” featuring Latto and Yung Miami. Directed by Starr Mazi. In the clip, Lola kicks her grimy bars. While Latto addresses her naysayer and Yung Miami reps for the City Girls. This follows Lola Brooke’s new single ”So Disrespectful”.

Watch the “Don’t Play With It (Remix)” video below.