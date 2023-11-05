The city girls are back and Yung Miami a.k.a. Caresha is ready to take over the scene once again. With the release of the City Girls’ third project “RAW” and Caresha’s hit interview show “Caresha Please” scoring a list of accolades including Best Hip Hop Platform at the BET Awards, we sat down to pick the brain behind the cultural force that is Yung Miami. We talk about everything from dating as a financially independent woman to future plans for music and business and dealing with social media’s negativity. It wasn’t long until Caresha’s interviewer instincts kicked in and she took over the show to try to get to the bottom of understanding Gillie & Wallo.

