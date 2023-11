N.O.R.E. & DJ EFN are the Drink Champs. In this episode the Champs chop it up with the legendary group, M.O.P.!

Billy Danze & Fame of Mash Out Posse join us to share their Hip-Hop story! M.O.P. shares stories of creating their legendary catalog and working with artists like Busta Rhymes, Remy Ma, 50 Cent and much much more!

Lots of great stories that you don’t want to miss!