N.O.R.E. & DJ EFN – Drink Champs (Episode 373) w/ Large Professor

By Cyclone - July 23, 2023

N.O.R.E. & DJ EFN are the Drink Champs. In this episode the Champs chop it up with the legend himself, Large Professor! Large Pro talks his journey in music, helping create Main Source, working with NAS and much much more!